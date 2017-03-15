FBI May Reveal Information on Trump-Russia Probe Wednesday - US Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Later on Wednesday, the subcommittee is scheduled to hold a hearing titled "The Modus Operandi and Toolbox of Russia and Other Autocracies for Undermining Democracies Throughout the World" with key foreign policy experts.

Whitehouse told Politico on Tuesday that Comey suggested in a private conversation he may "provide clearer explanation" on possible FBI investigation into Trump’s tied with Russia ahead of the hearing.

"Senator [Sheldon] Whitehouse and myself met with Director Comey two weeks ago and said, we are going to have a hearing on Russia, and I need to know if there is a criminal investigation regarding the Trump campaign or anything about Russia," Graham said on MSNBC Wednesday. "I gave him until today to let me know and I haven't heard yet. He [Comey] did not promise us, we said we want to know by today."

Graham and Whitehouse lead the US Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on crime and terrorism.