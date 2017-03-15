RT to Launch Special Project to Separate News Facts From Fakes - Editor-in-Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RT broadcaster launches a special project, FakeCheck, aimed at weeding out and correcting inaccuracies, bias, misinformation and falsehoods in global coverage of major news stories, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan told the RNS information agency.

"We are launching the FakeCheck project. We will be exposing fake news that is often mass-spread by mainstream media," Simonyan said.

RT’s Deputy Head of News Andrey Kiyashko explained that the new project would help to separate "fact from fake."

"With today’s overabundance of sources and prevalence of social media streams in news delivery, misinformation can spread like wildfire, with unverified reports, rumors and outright falsehoods getting serious news treatment," Kiyashko said.

The FakeCheck project will be available in English and Russian.

FakeCheck portal is an interactive multimedia resource that is easy to use and gets to the heart of a news story. The project has already tackled stories about the International Space Station supposedly inviting Donald Trump into space, the Russian hacking-that-never-happened of the US electricity grid and reports from the Syrian town of Aleppo.