Trump Should Apologize if Obama Wiretap Tweet Unfounded - US Congresswoman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump has not yet provided any evidence for his accusation against Obama.
"The long term play is that we will call upon the president to recant and to apologize to former President Obama," Speier stated on CNN's New Day. "I mean, you do not make those kinds of allegations — criminal allegations — against a former president, as he did, so recklessly."
The Justice Department was supposed to deliver all evidence related to that accusation to the House Intelligence Committee by Monday, but instead asked for more time to respond to the request.
Getting ready to go live on @MSNBC with @greta to discuss the utter lack of evidence in @POTUS 's #wiretap claims pic.twitter.com/0gbM7wPhPJ— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) March 13, 2017
