Trump Aide Says She Has No Evidence of Surveillance Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 4, Trump said on Twitter that Obama has ordered his phones wiretapped in October. The White House said Trump has asked Congress to investigate the issue.

"I wasn't making a suggestion about Trump Tower. Those are two separate things," Conway said in an interview with ABC’s "Good Morning America" when asked why she cited documents released by WikiLeaks as evidence that Obama ordered Trump Tower wiretapped.

"I have no evidence, but that's why there's an investigation in Congress," she added.

#FakeNewsAlert & why so many people don't trust what they read Headlines don't match story. Never made nexus. https://t.co/4iSZe0HIKr — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 13, 2017

​Conway explained she was referring to "surveillance generally" when asked on Sunday by The Record, a newspaper based in the US state of New Jersey, if she knew for sure that Trump's wiretapping allegations were accurate.

“Of course I have no evidence” @KellyannePolls tells me when asked abt new wiretapping claims in Trump Tower. FULL: https://t.co/gNCvZFicpu — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) March 13, 2017

​Conway told the newspaper there were "many ways" to surveil someone, including through their phones or television sets.

Conway noted on Monday her answer to The Record had nothing to do with Trump’s statements.