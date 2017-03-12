Register
21:08 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    US House Intelligence Committee Asks Trump for 'Wiretapping' Evidence

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 26 0 0

    The list of those asking US President Donald Trump to please present some evidence of the wiretapping he alleged his processor subjected him to is growing and now includes the US House Intelligence Committee.

    The committee has requested some evidence by Monday, a senior aide said March 11, AP reported. The request was made in a joint letter from Committee Chairman Representative Devin Nunes and the committee's ranking Democrat, Representative Adam Schiff.

    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    McCain Demands Evidence of Trump's Wiretapping Allegedly Ordered by Obama

    Schiff said in an interview March 12 that he doesn't expect any proof to be produced.

    "I don't expect we're going to see any evidence of this either," Schiff told ABC's This Week.

    "There are one of two possibilities here. Either the president quite deliberately for some reason made up this charge or, perhaps more disturbing, the president really believes this," Schiff said.

    The president's accusations are damaging his own credibility, and the country's, he said. "If six months from now the president should say that Iran is cheating on the nuclear agreement, if he's making that up, it's a real problem. If he's not making it up and it's true, it's an even bigger problem because the question is, would people believe him."

    The Trump administration has a history of making claims and failing to provide evidence. Trump and his surrogates have complained of "massive" voter fraud during the presidential election, have alluded to a wave of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, and seem to have made up or wildly overstated terrorist incidents around the world.

    Schiff said the committee will ask FBI Director James Comey to address some of Trump's wiretapping allegations when he comes to an open hearing March 20.

    "We're going to be able to ask the director of the FBI among others is there any truth of this? Have they seen any evidence of this? They would be in a position to have to know. And I think on March 20th, if not before, we'll be able to put this to rest," he said.

    Schiff pointed out that he doesn't believe the allegations, which many in the previous administration have flatly denied. "I don't think anyone really has any question about this, George. The only question is why the president would make up such a thing."

    FILE - In this Monday, May 9, 2016 file photo, Jennifer Riley-Collins, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, center, speaks in Jackson, Miss., about a lawsuit the group filed against the state over House Bill 1523, which would allow workers to cite their own religious objections to same-sex marriage and deny services to citizens.
    © AP Photo/ Emily Wagster Pettus
    ACLU Starts New Grassroots Trump Resistance Campaign

    Comey himself has reportedly asked the Justice Department to publicly deny Trump's allegations.

    The president made the allegations over Twitter last week, saying "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" 

    He continued in the same vein for a few more tweets. He has not withdrawn his allegations, and his administration has defended them.

    Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham have both asked Trump to produce some kind of evidence for the explosive accusations, as have hosts of Democrats.

    Related:

    Trump's 'Industrial Egoism' May Leave State Department in Hawkish Hands
    BuzzFeed Confesses: Democrats Failed to Find Any Russia-Trump Link
    Vault 7: Disgruntled CIA Workers Sent an Important Message to President Trump
    Drill Baby, Drill! Trump's Big Plans For US Oil Could Put OPEC in the Shadows
    Tags:
    evidence, wiretaps, wiretapping, US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, James Comey, John McCain, Adam Schiff, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World’s Worst View'
    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World's Worst View'
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok