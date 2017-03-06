Register
03:12 GMT +306 March 2017
    FBI director James Comey gestures during a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington

    FBI Director Asks Department of Justice to Refute Trump's Wiretap Claims

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    970856

    FBI Director James Comey has asked the US Department of Justice to publicly deny the president's assertion that his predecessor ordered his phones tapped - and so far, the Justice Department has not.

    Comey says President Donald Trump's claim that Trump Towers was put under surveillance on the orders of former President Barack Obama is false and must be corrected, sources told the New York Times. He is said to have made the request on March 4.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Congress Democrats to Trump: 'Wiretaps Mean You're in Trouble'

    The FBI and the Department of Justice refused to comment on the story, and Comey has not made an official statement.

    J. Christian Adams, a lawyer employed by the Department of Justice under the George W. Bush administration, told Fox and Friends the next day that a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court request, which theoretically could have allowed the Obama administration to put surveillance on Trump in order to collect information about foreign powers and agents of foreign powers, would have to have gone through both the US attorney general and the head of the FBI.

    "The attorney general of the United Sates has to certify FISA applications. They're done by the FBI. So you're going to have [former US Attorney General] Loretta Lynch, you're going to have James Comey… with intimate knowledge about this in the fall," he said.

    "So there are documents, there are people who know."

    London
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Acknowledges That 'Russia is Not Its Enemy For the First Time in Years'

    Trump has not backed down from his allegations, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement early Sunday on Twitter saying the president had called for Congressional intelligence committees, which are investigating alleged Russian involvement in last year's presidential election, to investigate whether the previous administration abused executive branch power. 

    The New York Times says Comey is pushing for the Department of Justice to reject Trump's allegations because they suggest the FBI broke the law. It also says high-level FBI officials are worried that the idea of a court-ordered wiretap would give the public the sense that the government does indeed have real evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election. Though there have been many accusations, so far, little to no actionable evidence has been shown to the public of either Russian influence on the election or cooperation with the Trump campaign.

    A flat statement that the president is lying by a government agency would be remarkable — but perhaps this is now to be par for the course, mired as the country seems to be in what Republican Congressman Ben Sasse on Saturday called "a civilization-warping crisis of public trust."

    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM LO SCALZO / EPA POOL
    Trump Asks Congress to Look Into 'Politically Motivated' Probes During Election

    Through spokesmen, Obama has denied ordering surveillance on Trump during the campaign, as has former FBI Director James Clapper.

    Trump has habit of making claims without offering evidence. He recently alluded to a migrant crisis in Sweden that left many scratching their heads, and he has frequently referred to massive voter fraud in the United States, though no one on his staff has pointed to proof.

    Comey is blamed by some in the Democratic party for dashing the chances of Hillary Clinton in her race against Trump when he announced that the bureau was reopening their case into her use of a private email server for state business only days before the election. He apparently decided to go public against the wishes of the Department of Justice. 

    surveillance, wiretapping, wiretaps, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Department of Justice, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Loretta Lynch, James Clapper, James Comey, United States
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "Trump has habit of making claims without offering evidence. He recently alluded to a migrant crisis in Sweden that left many scratching their heads, and he has frequently referred to massive voter fraud in the United States, though no one on his staff has pointed to proof."

      There are times, I get the impression that Sputnik is writing as someone's shill. Each and every time Trump is the object of a story would be one of those 'times.'
      jas
      jas
      sources told the New York Times. He is said to have made the request on March 4.
      --
      Another fake headline from Sputnik.
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      Now why would Comey say that when there is very strong suspicion, some even quoting evidence, that the wiretapping was done?
    • Reply
      FlorianGeyer in reply to terryjohnodgers
      terryjohnodgers,

      Trying to cover the arses of the Libtard Elite I suppose.
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, obviously you don't get out much do you? Have you even bothered to read the Daily Mail article from one of their journalists who actually went there to find out what was really going on?
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply toFlorianGeyer(Show commentHide comment)
      FlorianGeyer, according to some, Comey has not stated that at all, yet he has not come out to refute it.
      AnomicDust
      The president's calls to foreign heads of state were leaked to the press.
      Security people are failing at their jobs and should be replaced ASAP.
      jas
      jas
      The article said, "sources told the New York Times." It's impossible to respond to all of it and get anything done. That's part of the strategy, to divert attention form Trump's objectives to dealing with all of the attacks. But ti won't last forever and I hope Trump is able to put several people in prison for a long time.
