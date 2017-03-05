Obama Denies Ordering Surveillance on Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The denial comes after Trump's tweet accusing Obama of having the ex-real estate mogul's Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the election, describing this as the former administration's "new low." The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal.
Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 марта 2017 г.
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 марта 2017 г.
"A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false," Obama's spokesman Kevin Lewis said in his official Twitter account.
Frm Pres @BarackObama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. pic.twitter.com/X5Fk3xRDEX— Kevin Lewis (@KLewis44) 30 января 2017 г.
A senior US official also told the NBC News channel that Trump's allegations were unfounded and the president had not consulted with members of the government before making them.
The tweet came after a Fox News interview where the issue had come up.
The statement comes amid reports of alleged Trump's team's ties with Russian officials. On February 15, The New York Times reported, citing phone records and intercepted calls, members of Trump’s presidential campaign team and several associates allegedly contacted Russian intelligence and government officials prior to the 2016 US election. Both Washington and Moscow have repeatedly refuted the allegations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Of course President Trump is correct and has all the evidences supporting what he says. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well, Obama would deny wouldn't he. Not like he is going to outright admit it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And we all know by now what Obama's word is worth. He's a chronic liar. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete elsa.zardini, Yep. The evidence is there. Obama ordered the surveillance, then changed the rules to make that information available to his political operatives. I know some may think it is overly optimistic of me, but I don't think Obama is getting away with this. He apparently broke a lot of serious laws,felonies. It looks like he thought it was just normal politics, but got carried away with his emotion about his failed legacy. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Personally, I am getting a little tired and embarrassed by all the dirty laundry being hung out before the world. To me, it is interesting that we have not seen anything like Trump is having to endure since Reagan. Even the sordid affair that BJC had with ML sounded like a Sunday school lesson on "See no evil. Hear no evil. Speak no evil." And the idea that HRC and BHO are acting like cheerleaders at a Friday night pep rally, is appalling. Who was it that said, "STOP THE WORLD, because I am getting off", sounds like a good idea for all of those who think that it all revolves around them.
