Trump Not Planning to Withdraw Obama Wiretapping Claim Before Investigation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has no plans to take back his accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower and Trump himself during the 2016 election until Congress completes an investigation, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Why would he withdraw it until it’s adjudicated," Spicer stated. "What he wants [the House and Senate Committees] to do is to look into wiretapping, other surveillance, and again as I mentioned before, the other leaks that are threatening our national security."