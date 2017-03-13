Register
    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen

    US Lawmakers Set Monday Deadline for Trump to Prove Wiretapping Allegations

    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    Politics
    522431

    The House Intelligence Committee set a Monday deadline for President Donald Trump to provide proof that the Trump Tower in New York City was wiretapped by the Obama administration.

    FBI director James Comey gestures during a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    FBI Director Not Planning to Resign Amid Trump's Wiretapping Claims
    When asked if the President would meet the deadline at Monday’s briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer asserted that it is up to the Justice Department, not the White House, to provide information to House Committees.

    The committee’s request was sent to the White House last week by committee chairman, Republican Devin Nunes and California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff.

    "I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least," Republican Senator John McCain asserted on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

    Last week FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to publicly refute Trump’s assertion that the then-candidate was wiretapped by President Barack Obama, prior to the election. The source claimed that the FBI director is upset that Trump’s tweets on the issue attempt to make it appear as if the agency acted improperly.

    “He’s the president of the United States. He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Fox and Friends on March 6.

    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Robyn BECK
    Pro-Trump Malik Obama Trolls Half-Brother Barack With Fake Birth Certificate

    Appearing on Good Morning America on ABC News last week, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if Trump believed FBI Director James Comey's denial of the wiretapping.

    "You know, I don’t think he does,” Sanders stated.

    A spokesperson for Obama denied the explosive allegations.

    "A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said, in a statement following the allegations. "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

      American Socialist
      his confidential but reliable source is InfoWars & Breitbart.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cmps309
      Trump is acting like a very weak President. Because if he was strong he could lift Russian sanctions he should not wait. Also he is being stopped at every move he makes. I dont think he is going to be an effective President. I dont think he is going to make a wall. he seems to be more talk and less action.I dont think he has done anything useful till now.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cmps309
      The Democrats are putting Trump through a Grinding machine. If he does not act smart they will make orange juice out of him.
    • Reply
      avatar
      bikpetin reply tocmps309(Show commentHide comment)
      cmps309, He's the President not a dictator
