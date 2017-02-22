Register
22:43 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A security guard looks out of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices in New York, U.S. (File)

    Trump's New Immigrant Memo is 'Return to Traditional Law Enforcement'

    © REUTERS/ Keith Bedford
    US
    Get short URL
    443161

    Donald Trump's new immigration guidelines will lead to more deportations, but rumors of millions of illegal immigrants being rounded up are wide of the mark, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies Mark Krikorian told Radio Sputnik.

    On Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a new set of implementation memos to put in place President Trump's plan to radically reduce illegal immigration to the US.

    The memos instruct government agencies such as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to "deploy all lawful means" to secure the US border with Mexico, prevent further illegal immigration into the US and to quickly repatriate illegal aliens.

    Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, told Radio Sputnik that the memos put last month's executive order into effect, after it was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Seattle earlier this month.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    'Price is Too High': This is Why Trump is 'More Right Than Wrong' in US Immigration Policy
    "The overall sense of what these memos do can be summed up in just one sentence from it. It says the Homeland Security Department will 'no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement.'"

    "Under Obama, most illegal immigrants were explicitly not to be deported. What this new memo suggests is a return to traditional law enforcement, where all illegal immigrants are potentially deportable, though they won't necessarily all come to the attention of the authorities and actually be deported," he explained.

    There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US, who had been more or less free to stay in the country under President Obama, Krikorian said.

    "President Obama thought all illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay and Congress, the elected representatives of the people, did not agree, so through his own administrative means he essentially tried to engineer the same thing, where they focus only on the worst criminals and pretty explicitly told everybody else that they were going to ignore them and they'd be able to stay."

    A protester holds a sign during a Day Without Immigrants Protest in Texas
    © AP Photo/ LM Otero
    ‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protests Spread Across US (PHOTOS)
    Some news outlets suggested that the Trump administration's latest immigration guidance will lead to "mass deportations" from the US, but Krikorian said the measures will only lead to about 20-30 percent more deportations annually than there are now.

    "This idea that millions are going to be rounded up and deported is hyperbole, and I would even say it's a hysterical attempt at sowing panic. What you're going to see is an increase in deportations, but with existing resources we can probably deport maybe half a million people, which is about 100-150,000 a year more than we deport now."

    "This is not a question of millions more. The fact is that illegal immigrants that do not come to the attention of the authorities are probably still going to be able to get away with it. It's illegal immigrants who have committed the less heinous crimes, who have driven drunk, who have beaten their wives but the cops then intervened and just let them go. Those kind of lesser criminals are now more likely to be taken into custody and sent back to their home countries," Krikorian said. 

    Related:

    Trump Administration Reveals Immigration Policy With More Deportations Planned
    We Don't Enforce Immigration Law: US Police Departments Address Immigrants
    Dutch MP Geert Wilders Launches Election Campaign by Calling Immigrants 'Scum'
    ICE Raids: Putting the Heat on Illegal Immigrants
    Tags:
    mass deportation, deportation, migration, migrants, Donald Trump Jr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      nonsense. if Trump and his Administration were serious and not just looking for a scapegoat, they'd stop interfering in other countries's politics, promote revolutions, and regime change.

      It's easier to blame poor, dark peasants.. while on the other border, Canadians are shipping drugs, illegally crossing back and forth without punity. There are enough laws on the books to handle illegal entries. this is just grandstanding.

      This is how i know America is decaying: there is no empathy, no social fabric, everyone is out to get theirs, it's a dog eat dog world. People don't choose to leave their home country, family, jobs, culture, loved ones, where they've lived their entire lives voluntarily. It's only done when the situation is dire. People do not risk their lives if they do not have to. Who wants to learn a new language, customs, work crappy jobs for minimal pay, looked down upon, and treated like aliens/foreigners/outsiders? Immigrants do what they do because there's no other option. Where's your humanity?
    • Reply
      Jonathan Fergusonin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
      American Socialist, Well, why don't you advocate tackling the possible root causes of this, such as NAFTA, rather than trying to normalise it? That would be far more constructive.
    • Reply
      Jonathan Fergusonin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
      American Socialist, What you said is heavy on sentiment, and light on reason and logic. You sound more like our 'American Trotskyist' than 'American Socialist,' if you'll excuse the liberty.
    • Reply
      American Socialistin reply toJonathan Ferguson(Show commentHide comment)
      Jonathan Ferguson, America is the richest, most powerful Empire in Human History. They spend more than the next 6 richest countries combined on Military.

      What guides me is this thing called empathy. Just because i was lucky enough to be born in the borders of America, does not make me any better. This is everyone's Earth.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok