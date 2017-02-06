Judge Who Halted Trump Immigration Executive Order 'Went Rogue'

"He [Trump] utilized that power in a very legal, constitutional manner to ensure that we are safe, our people are safe, our country is safe, our institutions are safe," Spicer told Fox News. "And it’s somewhat sad to see a judge go rogue like this."
Spicer noted that Trump has the legal authority to restrict people who might do harm to someone in the United States from entering the country.
The executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," was signed by Trump on January 27. The document blocked refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A judge from a 'blue state' that went rogue!!? Nah! The battle lines are still drawn, aren't they?
marcanhalt