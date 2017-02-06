Judge Who Halted Trump Immigration Executive Order 'Went Rogue'

© REUTERS/ Saul Loeb Trump Attacks Judge Who Halted Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US District Court Judge in the state of Washington that put a hold on the enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration went rogue, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in an interview aired on Monday.

"He [Trump] utilized that power in a very legal, constitutional manner to ensure that we are safe, our people are safe, our country is safe, our institutions are safe," Spicer told Fox News. "And it’s somewhat sad to see a judge go rogue like this."

Spicer noted that Trump has the legal authority to restrict people who might do harm to someone in the United States from entering the country.

The executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," was signed by Trump on January 27. The document blocked refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.