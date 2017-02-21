Register
22:27 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (out of frame) in Mexico City on August 31, 2016.

    Awkward: Trump’s Secretary of State, DHS Secretary to Visit Mexico

    © AFP 2016/
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7710

    This week Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Mexico to discuss trade, border security and law enforcement, among other issues. The US officials will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and other functionaries against the backdrop of strained relations with US President Donald Trump.

    One of Trump’s major campaign promises was to build a wall along the US’s southern border to stem the tide of undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Central America, claiming he would compel Mexico to foot the bill. 

    A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Wall on US Border With Mexico 'Getting Designed Right Now' - Trump

    Nieto canceled a late January meeting with Trump following his comments, stating later in a televised speech, "I've said time and again; Mexico won't pay for any wall…I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us."

    Afterwards, Trump tweeted that, "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting." Trump also claimed that Mexico City owed a debt to Washington for the financial impact of NAFTA, saying, "The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers…"

    Despite this, US military officials met with a Mexico delegation in southern Mexico in early February as part of what American representatives called "continued coordination in partner nation security." 

    Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers his third annual report at the National Palace in Mexico City on September 2, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ ALFREDO ESTRELLA
    Mexico: AP Claims That Trump Threatened to Send in US Military a ‘Downright Lie’

    A US embassy spokesman in Mexico City explained at the time, that, "The southern border visit has been planned for months and gave U.S. authorities a chance to learn first-hand about the challenges Mexico faces in protecting its borders."

    A statement released by Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said that it’s government intended to "continue to work for a respectful, close and constructive relationship between the two countries."

    The visit will take place February 22-23.

    Related:

    Trump Counselor Says Remittance Payments From US Mexico's Main Source of Income
    US Middle-Class Faces Heavy Burden With Construction of Wall on US-Mexico Border
    US, Mexico Agree to Work Out Differences on Border Wall
    Mexico Sending Over $40 Million to Help Its Immigrants in US
    Mexico Disappointed by Netanyahu's Statement About US Border Wall
    Tags:
    Border Wall, Border Security, U.S. Department of State, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), John Kelly, Rex Tillerson, Enrique Pena Nieto, Donald Trump, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok