White House 'Confident' About Legitimacy of Trump’s Entry Ban, VP Pence Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Sunday, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied the government's appeal to overturn the federal judge's decision to suspend the execution of Trump's executive order on immigration.
“We are very confident that the president is operating within his authority as president, both under the Constitution, and under the clear statutory law,” Pence told the broadcaster, referring to the Trump’s immigration ban.
The order on immigration was not arranged ‘hastily’ and the administration is confident that the Trump's decree will prevail, Pence stressed in an interview.
The executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," was signed by Trump on January 27. The document suspended entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, barred all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocked all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.
The move has resulted in mass protests across America, forcing thousands of people to take to the streets.
