05:45 GMT +304 February 2017
    A pilot program by US Department of Homeland Security which uses facial recognition technology to detect immigration violators at points of entry has privacy advocates concerned.

    Trump's Immigration Order Halted Nationwide by US Federal Judge

    © Flickr/ Colm MacCárthaigh
    US President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration was halted nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle in the US state of Washington.

    Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari arrives at the Beau-Rivage Palace ahead of Syria talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 15, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    Baghdad Amazed by Trump's 'Hasty, Wrong' Travel Ban, Pledges to Respond
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The executive order, called "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States,” was signed by Trump on January 27. The document blocked refugees coming to the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees; and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

    The move has stirred up controversy in America and in countries around the world, forcing thousands of people to take to streets.

    On Thursday, the ACLU announced it had filed a lawsuit with a federal court in Seattle against the order, calling it "unlawful."

    However, US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) failed to demonstrate the need for an ongoing restraining order, and rejected the the halt, the Boston Globe said.

    On Friday, the federal judge in Seattle in the US state of Washington has granted a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's immigration ban, the state's Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a press release.

    "The Temporary Restraining Order will remain in place until US District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart considers the Attorney General’s lawsuit challenging key provisions of the President’s order as illegal and unconstitutional," the release stated on Friday.

    The US state of Washington challenged the president’s order on Monday, arguing that its implementation would violate the US Constitution's guarantee of Equal Protection and the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.

    The release added that if Ferguson prevails, the Executive Order would be permanently invalidated nationwide.

    "The Constitution prevailed today," Ferguson stressed in the release. "No one is above the law — not even the President."

