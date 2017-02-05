Register
01:28 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, during a protest in London, Britain, February 4, 2017

    Three Weeks of Protest: Anti-Trump Demonstrators Rally Against Travel Ban

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    US
    Get short URL
    18212

    Once again, demonstrators have filled the streets in cities across the US and beyond, enraged at US President Donald Trump's travel restrictions.

    In Denver, Philadelphia, New York, Washington DC and Miami, where Trump is due to attend the annual International Red Cross Ball at his Mar-a-Lago resort Saturday evening, protesters have gathered carrying signs condemning the president's actions and offering support to immigrants.

    "No ban, no wall," has become a protest rallying cry, denouncing the president's attempt to block Syrian refugees and nationals from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the country, as well as his promises to build a wall between the US and Mexico.

    On January 27, Trump signed an executive order stopping admissions of Syrian refugees, placing a 120-day halt on other refugee programs and imposing a 90-day travel ban on nationals from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, causing chaos at airports and protests around the country. Upon hearing that news, thousands flocked to airport arrival zones to protest, among them lawyers offering their services to detained individuals, many of whom were in the air as the rules changed. 

    ​The order was immediately challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union and others, and a US federal judge February 3 ordered a nationwide halt on enforcing the ban. The US Department of Homeland Security today said that following the court's ruling, it had stopped enforcing the travel ban.

    But Trump has vowed to fight for the ban, and protesters are not pleased. 

    In London, thousands came out for a demonstrations in front of the US embassy organized by Stop the War and Stand Up to Racism against Trump's immigration policies and against the decision of Prime Minister Theresa May to invite the US president on a state visit to the country. 

    A petition calling on the UK government to prevent Trump from visiting because it would cause Queen Elizabeth "embarrassment" has received more than 1.8 million signatures so far, the Telegraph reports.

    Related:

    People Affected by Trump's Halted Travel Ban Could Enter US With Visas
    US Homeland Security No Longer Enforcing Any of Trump's Travel Ban - Statement
    Over Thousand Yemeni New Yorkers Protest Trump Travel Ban
    Tags:
    No Ban No Wall, Muslim ban, travel ban, protest, Donald Trump, Miami, London, Denver, Philadelphia, New York, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I wish all of the protesters good luck in find somewhere to live because they obviously aren't happy where they are. And when you win an election, you make the rules. That's how it works.

      Anything else is mob rule.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok