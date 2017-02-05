US Court Denies Trump Administration's Request to Restore Entry Suspension Order

"The court has received appellants' emergency motion (Docket Entry No. 14). Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the court order said.

The US Justice Department filed an emergency motion with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for the reversal of a US federal judge's ruling on the suspension of President Donald Trump's immigration order on Saturday.

© AP Photo/ J. David Ake UPDATE: US Department of Justice Moves to Appeal Halt of Trump's Travel Ban

On Friday night, US District Judge James Robart in Seattle ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban, siding with the states of Washington and Minnesota that challenged the federal government over the immigration policy they considered discriminatory, and thus unconstitutional.

The executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," was signed by Trump on January 27. The document blocked refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

The move has stirred up controversy in America and in countries around the world, forcing thousands of people to take to the streets.