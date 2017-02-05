US Court Denies Trump Administration's Request to Restore Entry Suspension Order

"The court has received appellants' emergency motion (Docket Entry No. 14). Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the court order said.
The US Justice Department filed an emergency motion with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for the reversal of a US federal judge's ruling on the suspension of President Donald Trump's immigration order on Saturday.
The executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," was signed by Trump on January 27. The document blocked refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.
The move has stirred up controversy in America and in countries around the world, forcing thousands of people to take to the streets.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia is the last bastion. This globalist virus has disabled the borders of everywhere else. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That is bad news for Trump but it is quite positive for the rest of the world as that is clear signal to Trump that USA are not his private corporation and he cannot rule it as an autocrat regardless of any political connotation. That is clear victory of Trump opponents and he will be now forced to more carefully issue his fiery rhetorics and slamming and banging whoever or whatever he dislikes. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete If the USA court is with the establishment (as it usually is), no way for Trump to override the decision without being impeached which it is the expected next step of the Obama administration. Before Trump was elected I predicted (here) that all the fuss with the Russian and many more is with the purpose to impeached Trump and kick him off from the presidency. He also could be impeached by created disruption of the peace in the whole country due to sustained public protest.
Angus Gallagher
slimyfox
In a due course he will have to adopt more diplomatic language or he might face even impeachment in parliament which would have utter disastrous consequence for the world. He has to learn that he is invincible and untouchable in his corporate world but here he is vulnerable as anyone who intends to operate on its own.
I do not know how many of you have seen videos on YouTube issued by EU countries as comedy mocking Trump. If you do not know than please visit website and click on every state flag that is active and you will see this comedy. Now that is a agreed move throughout the world by Late Night Show in every country to make fun of Trump. Behind that fun making is clearly establishment content which approved this move.
I am not sure how Trump is going to take that but I believe he will have some personal grudge against every of these states and that might reflect his political decisions. To understand what is this all about let me tell you it all started with Holland's Late Night Show making first video, followed by Germany and then all other. So far only 7 countries produced videos but all other are rushing to make it.
Link: www.everysecondcounts.eu
It is hilarious but not so much wise from political standpoint if Trump takes it as personal insult.
landauroj