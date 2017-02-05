Register
13:36 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington US, January 30, 2017.

    US Court Denies Trump Administration's Request to Restore Entry Suspension Order

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    395448

    The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied the Justice Department's request to restore entry suspension order on Sunday. The Court also said in a statement that it gives the Justice Department a deadline of Monday to file its reply brief.

    "The court has received appellants' emergency motion (Docket Entry No. 14). Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the court order said.

    The US Justice Department filed an emergency motion with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for the reversal of a US federal judge's ruling on the suspension of President Donald Trump's immigration order on Saturday.

    Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington
    © AP Photo/ J. David Ake
    UPDATE: US Department of Justice Moves to Appeal Halt of Trump's Travel Ban
    On Friday night, US District Judge James Robart in Seattle ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban, siding with the states of Washington and Minnesota that challenged the federal government over the immigration policy they considered discriminatory, and thus unconstitutional.

    The executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," was signed by Trump on January 27. The document blocked refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

    The move has stirred up controversy in America and in countries around the world, forcing thousands of people to take to the streets.

    Tags:
    immigration, US Court of Appeals, James L. Robart, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      Russia is the last bastion. This globalist virus has disabled the borders of everywhere else.
    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      That is bad news for Trump but it is quite positive for the rest of the world as that is clear signal to Trump that USA are not his private corporation and he cannot rule it as an autocrat regardless of any political connotation. That is clear victory of Trump opponents and he will be now forced to more carefully issue his fiery rhetorics and slamming and banging whoever or whatever he dislikes.

      In a due course he will have to adopt more diplomatic language or he might face even impeachment in parliament which would have utter disastrous consequence for the world. He has to learn that he is invincible and untouchable in his corporate world but here he is vulnerable as anyone who intends to operate on its own.

      I do not know how many of you have seen videos on YouTube issued by EU countries as comedy mocking Trump. If you do not know than please visit website and click on every state flag that is active and you will see this comedy. Now that is a agreed move throughout the world by Late Night Show in every country to make fun of Trump. Behind that fun making is clearly establishment content which approved this move.

      I am not sure how Trump is going to take that but I believe he will have some personal grudge against every of these states and that might reflect his political decisions. To understand what is this all about let me tell you it all started with Holland's Late Night Show making first video, followed by Germany and then all other. So far only 7 countries produced videos but all other are rushing to make it.

      Link: www.everysecondcounts.eu

      It is hilarious but not so much wise from political standpoint if Trump takes it as personal insult.
    • Reply
      avatar
      landauroj
      If the USA court is with the establishment (as it usually is), no way for Trump to override the decision without being impeached which it is the expected next step of the Obama administration. Before Trump was elected I predicted (here) that all the fuss with the Russian and many more is with the purpose to impeached Trump and kick him off from the presidency. He also could be impeached by created disruption of the peace in the whole country due to sustained public protest.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok