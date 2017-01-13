Register
10:20 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

    Tillerson's Tactic: What One Should Expect From the New US Secretary of State

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    If Rex Tillerson is finally confirmed as the new US Secretary of State, he will adhere to the policies pursued by the country's President-elect Donald Trump, who supports closer ties between Washington and Russia, Valery Garbuzov, head of the Moscow-based Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told Sputnik.

    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    New US Sanctions Threats 'Attempt to Tie Trump's Hands' in Relations With Russia
    In an interview with Sputnik, Valery Garbuzov, head of the Moscow-based Institute for US and Canadian Studies suggested that if finally approved by the US Senate for the post of Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson will pursue the stated policies the country's President-elect Donald Trump, who believes Washington should maintain closer ties with Russia.

    On December 13, 2016, Trump officially announced that he'd tapped Tillerson as his choice for the next US Secretary of State.

    However, this week's Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing was no walk in the park for Tillerson who came under fire from Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, and Committee Chairman Bob Corker for his alleged inability to take a hardline stance against Russia.

    Rex Tillerson (C), former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, is seated prior to testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Rex Tillerson (C), former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, is seated prior to testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017

    Meanwhile, during the course of the hearing, Tillerson stressed that he supported anti-Russian sanctions including the controversial Magnitsky Act, the punitive US response to Crimea's reunification with Russia, and the idea that allegedly "targeted bombing" in Aleppo by Russia and Syria "violated the international order."

    Also, Tillerson told the Committee that "while Russia seeks respect and relevance on the global stage, its recent activities have disregarded American interests."

    Commenting on this, Valery Garbuzov described Tillerson's push to criticize Russia during the Senate hearing as a sort of tactic in the face of circumstances.

    "Making Senators confirm his nomination is a rather tricky task for Tillerson, which is why one should not expect that he will make pro-Russian speech, especially in the Senate. I think that his statements are related to the tactic which he has to stick to," according to Garbuzov.

    "On the one hand, he is a pragmatic person who supports the review of Russian-American relations, but on the other – he will soon become a statesman who is forced to say different things.  However, it does not mean that his activities as the US Secretary of State will go in the same direction," Garbuzov said.

    According to him, "if Tillerson takes the post of US Secretary of State, he will stick to Donald Trump's policy, and Trump, for his part, stands for developing ties with Russia."

    Garbuzov was echoed by Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian Lower House's International Affairs Committee, who said that Tillerson made his anti-Russian statements specifically for the Senate, where anti-Russian sentiment remains strong.

    "So these statements should not be seen as a defining vector of the new US Administration's foreign policy," Slutsky said, adding that Tillerson does not exclude a dialogue with Moscow despite his harsh rhetoric.

    According to him, it adds to the possibility of restoring a constructive line in Russian-American relations.

    Moscow-based political analyst Yevgeny Minchenko, in turn, warned that it would be extremely naive to see Tillerson as kind of a "pro-Russian dove", who will try to make peace despite the White House's will.

    "Thus far, Tillerson is just making statements which may finally prove to be considerably out of line with real policy, which will not be the continuation of that of Barack Obama," Minchenko said.

    Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Tillerson's Anti-Russian 'Mantras' Were 'What US Lawmakers Wanted to Hear From Him'
    Timofei Bordachev of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow said that Tillerson's current statements cannot be considered as a cornerstone of the new US Administration's foreign policy given that they were made during Tillerson's Senate confirmation hearing.

    "Neither President Trump, nor his Administration will be easy partners for Russia; they can bring Moscow lots of complicated surprises, especially as far as the sensitive issue of bilateral relations is concerned. For example, the White House may propose that Moscow [and the US] should collude against China," Bordachev said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Tillerson Says He Never Supported US Energy Independence
    Tillerson: US Should Respond if Additional Info of Russian Interference Emerges
    Tillerson: US Should Continue Engagement With Russia Under New START Treaty
    Tillerson: US to Recognize Crimea Annexation if Accords Struck With Ukrainians
    Tags:
    rhetoric, dialogue, policy, relations, Donald Trump, Rex Tillerson, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok