US Secretary of State Nominee Believes US, Russia Need to Hold Open Dialogue

© AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT US Senate to Question Tillerson on Newly Introduced Russia Sanctions Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson believes that Russia and the United states should engage in open and frank dialogue to repair bilateral relations.

"Words alone do not sweep away an uneven and at times contentious history between our two nations. But we need an open and frank dialogue with Russia regarding its ambitions, so that we know how to chart our own course," the Washington Post newspaper said Wednasday, quoting Tillerson’s opening speech for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which scheduled to be held later in the day.

Tillerson added that the United Stated had not recognized that Moscow did not think the same way as Washington.

On December 29, US President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on five Russian entities and six individuals and expelled 35 diplomats over allegations Moscow interfered in the US election.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations of hacking and stressed that Russia had no desire to interfere in the US vote.