© AP Photo/ Matt York Hyped Up Senate Hearing on Russian ‘Hacking’ Ends Up Being a Flop

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US intelligence community’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 US election reaffirms that Donald Trump won fairly and his victory should not be delegitimized by acts of partisanship, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a press release.

"We must also be clear that there is no evidence that there was any interference in the voting or balloting process. We cannot allow partisans to exploit this report in an attempt to delegitimize the president-elect’s victory," Ryan stated on Friday. "Donald Trump won this election fair and square because he heard the voices of Americans who felt forgotten."

