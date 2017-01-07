US Intel Report Says Hacked Election Systems Were Uninvolved in Vote Tally

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) concluded that Russian hackers targeted systems that were uninvolved with the 2016 US presidential election vote count, the Intelligence Community said in a report.

"DHS assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying," the report stated on Friday.

In fact, according to the report, US intelligence agencies did not even assess the impact Russia’s alleged interference had on the final outcome of the election.

Russian intelligence, the report added, accessed materials of some Republican Party affiliates, but did not launch a disclosure campaign similar to the one involving the Democratic Party.

The report also claimed that media outlets owned by the Russian government were used during the 2016 US election to influence the campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

