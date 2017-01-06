Detailed Intel Report on Russian Alleged Hacking of US Election Released

The intelligence community shared a public version of the "Russian activities and intentions in the 2016 elections." According to the report, which was used to brief both incoming President-elect Donald Trump as well as sitting President Barack Obama, "we assess with high confidence that GRU (Russian military intelligence)" used the "Guccifer 2.0 persona, DCleaks,com, and WikiLeaks" to release "US victim data" acquired in cyber-operations.

"Insights into Russian efforts — including specific cyber operations — and Russian views of key US players derive from multiple corroborating sources," the report stated.

Trump’s briefing on the report concluded around 2:30pm local time, and he issued a statement shortly after asserting once again that any alleged hacking had no effect on the election outcome.

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” the statement from the president-elect stated.

Earlier in the day, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top lawmakers were also briefed on the findings. Speaking to reporters, the lawmaker had called the presentation “stunning,” but noted that the full details would not be disclosed to the public.

“This will be interesting in terms of what the disclosure is, of this report,” Pelosi told reporters following the briefing. “But suffice to say, it's stunning in its conclusions, and you'll see some of it."

President Barack Obama had been briefed on Thursday, and details of the findings were promptly leaked to NBC. Trump has since called for House and Senate committee investigations on how the findings made their way into the press before he was even briefed himself.

The Kremlin has continuously denied involvement in the hacks, and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has repeatedly stated that the data that they obtained did not come from a state actor.

Claims that Russia interfered in the election have been widely criticized by Trump and his allies as a “political witch hunt” for the Democrats to blame anyone but themselves for Hillary Clinton’s election defeat.

