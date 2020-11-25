From Immigration to COVID-19: Biden Outlines Priorities for His First 100 Days in Office

On Tuesday, Joe Biden claimed that the US presidential election is "over" and called on Americans to abandon their political disagreements in a Twitter post that came as the projected president-elect formally introduced his first cabinet picks.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, projected US President-elect Joe Biden focused on key priorities for his first 100 days in office, which will include issues related to migration, the environment, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden underlined that resolving some of these priorities would depend on "the kind of cooperation I can or cannot get from the United States Congress".

The projected winner of the 3 November election said that when in office, he first and foremost would concentrate on changing the nation's immigration laws.

He said he had "made a commitment" that "in the first 100 days", he will "send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America".

Biden also pledged to try and repeal what he described as the "damaging executive orders" signed by President Donald Trump that had negatively impacted the environment.

© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: Biden, Blinken, Rice and Kerry listen as Obama and Al-Maliki address reporters after their meeting at the White House in Washington

The projected president-elect argued that the country's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had been "eviscerated" under Trump.

According to him, another priority will be to make sure that state and local governments hit by the COVID-19 pandemic receive "immediate assistance".

He also underscored the need to shore up communities hardest hit by the pandemic, including minority communities, so that they can "get the kind of help to keep people afloat".

"This is more than just a financial crisis, it is a crisis that is causing real mental stress for millions of people", Biden said. He did not elaborate on how he plans to support local governments and communities, apparently bearing in mind that Congress has yet to okay a deal on the next round of coronavirus stimulus bailouts.

Separately in the interview, Biden described the Trump administration's outreach to him as "sincere", adding, "it [the outreach] has not been begrudging so far, and I don't expect it to be".

The remarks came a day after POTUS okayed a move by the General Services Administration (GSA) to formally launch the presidential transition process. Trump, however, refused to concede and pledged "to keep up the good fight" as his campaign alleges widespread voter fraud in the 3 November election.

Biden, meanwhile, introduced six members of his national security team and cabinet at an event on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, where he formally announced the nominations of Antony Blinken and Avril Haines, who will serve as Secretary of State and Director of National Intelligence, respectively.