White House Reportedly Gives Biden Access to President's Daily Intelligence Briefings

The Trump administration has given approval for Democrat Joe Biden to receive the President's daily intelligence reports, CNN reported on Tuesday citing an administration official.
"The White House has given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Briefing... Coordination on when he'll receive his first one is underway currently", the report said.
The report described the President's Daily Briefing as a daily rundown of threats and intelligence developments compiled by the national security community.
On Monday, the US General Services Administration notified Biden in a letter that the transition of power could start. GSA head Emily Murphy said she took the decision independently and was in no way pressured by anyone from the current administration to delay the announcement.
The decision has made millions of dollars in official funds available to Biden team, while it also allows him to coordinate with current federal government officials.
Following the GSA's letter, incumbent President Donald Trump tweeted that "in the best interest" of the United States, he is advising Emily Murphy and her team to "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
