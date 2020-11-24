Joe Biden Certified as Winner of Presidential Election in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s Department of State has certified the results of the 2020 presidential election and declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, the state’s Governor Tom Wolf said. In a statement posted on Twitter, Wolf thanked the state’s officials for administering a "fair and free" election and said that he had signed the “Certificate for of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden" and his running mate Kamala Harris.
Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020
As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020
Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably.
