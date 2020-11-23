Trump Endorses Move by General Services Administration to Begin US Presidential Transition Process

In a statement on Twitter, Trump thanked Emily Murphy, Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA) for her "steadfast dedication and loyalty to our country," also noting that she has been "harassed, threatened and abused."
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
"I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," Trump added, endorsing Murphy's submission earlier that day acknowledging the results of the 2020 presidential election and formally initiating the transition process to a Joe Biden presidency.
Following the GSA ascertainment, the Biden transition team released a statement calling Murphy's decision a "needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation."
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 23, 2020
Earlier Monday, Murphy began the transition process, noting she did not make a decision "out of fear or favoritism."
"Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts," Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden first obtained by CNN. "I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official - including those who work at the White House or GSA - with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination."
Murphy's formal acknowledgment of the results will release more than $6 million to the Biden transition team, USA Today reported.
Although Trump earned 232 electoral votes compared to Biden's 306, Trump has continued to make claims of election malfeasance, despite a finding by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that the November 3 election was "the most secure in American history."
All comments
Show new comments (0)