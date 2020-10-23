Register
23 October 2020
    People watch the second 2020 presidential campaign debate between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump at The Abbey Bar during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in West Hollywood, California, U.S., October 22, 2020.

    Election Meddling, Healthcare, More Highlight Trump-Biden Final Presidential Debate

    2020 United States presidential election
    0 02
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, during their final debate, sparred and traded allegations over the pandemic, foreign election meddling, scandals, North Korea nuclear talks, racism,and climate change, among other issues.

    Trump opened the debate defending his record against the pandemic, saying that his administration would announce a vaccine within weeks.

    Trump said that Americans are learning to live with COVID-19 and the US needs to open schools. Trump again blamed China for US woes from the virus.

    Biden, in response, observed that Trump still has no comprehensive plan to fight COVID-19. The former vice president called Trump's approach "tragic."

    Trump reiterated that he wants to open schools and the country while Biden said "we want a safe opening."

     

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive to participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.
    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive to participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.

     

    Foreign Interference

    Biden said Iran and Russia will pay a heavy price for allegedly meddling in the US election, if he is elected president.

    "It's been overwhelmingly clear this election [...] that Russia has been involved, China has been involved to some degree, and now we learn that Iran is involved," Biden said on Thursday night. "They will pay a price if I'm elected."

    Trump accused Biden of being paid by "Russians." Biden responded by saying that he has never taken "a penny" from any foreign source.

    The Hunter Biden scandal was also raised. Biden said nothing was unethical about Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine. He said his son never made any money on China.

    DPRK

    When the topic moved to North Korea, Trump said there was a possibility of nuclear war and that millions of people would have been dead if not for him.

    “They tried to meet with him, he wouldn't do it,” Trump said about DPRK's Kim Jong-un and the Obama administration. “He didn't like Obama, he didn't like him, he wouldn't do it. OK? They tried. He wouldn’t do it. You know what? North Korea, we’re not in a war, we have a good relationship.”

    Biden said he would negotiate with Kim if North Korea reduced its nuclear capabilities.

    "On the condition that [Kim] would agree to drawing down his nuclear capacity," Biden said on Thursday, responding to moderator Kristen Welker’s question of under what condition the Democratic candidate would meet with the North Korean leader should he assume presidency.
    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden looks on during the final 2020 U.S. presidential campaign debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.
    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden looks on during the final 2020 U.S. presidential campaign debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.

    Healthcare, Racism, 'Russia, Russia, Russia, Again'

    With respect to healthcare, Trump called for entirely terminating Obamacare and accused Biden of planning to socialize medicine. The former vice president promised to reduce drug prices if he wins the 3 November election, promoting a "public option" in a purportedly new healthcare plan labelled by the former vice president as "BidenCare".

    Switching to racism, Trump claimed that Democratic administrations built cages for immigrants, while Biden slammed the president for separating children from their families at the border.

    Trump claimed that  he has done more for the Black community than any other president (with Abraham Lincoln as a possible exception) and boasted of his record on criminal reform.

    Biden said that, during the Obama administration, 1,000 prison sentences were commuted, compared to Trump's 20. The former vice president also said that, in total, some 38,000 people were removed from federal prisons.

    The candidates traded insults over the Russia probe and the purported Ukraine scandal. Biden asserted that the information regarding the Hunter Biden allegations were part of a Russian plan, prompting Trump to chant "Russia, Russia, Russia, again."

     

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.

     

    Regarding climate change, Biden warned that the US cannot handle four more years of Trump rolling back environmental regulations. Biden said that, after the transition to clean industries, he would stop federal subsidies for the oil industry.

    Their second televised showdown took place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, shortly after 9:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT Friday), moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker. The debate rules were changed, as the moderator was allowed to mute microphones, given that the candidates interrupted each other repeatedly during the previous debate.

    Biden is ahead by an average of 8 percent nationally in the most recent eleven surveys posted on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP).

    Trump is behind in polling in 8 of the top 12 battleground states, nearly all within a typical margin of error, while most have tightened in the past week.

    Over 47 million early votes have been cast as of Thursday, outpacing 2016 by nearly a factor of eight, with 70% received by mail ahead of the November 3 election.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse