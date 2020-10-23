Trump, Biden Take Part in Second & Final Presidential Debate Ahead of 3 November Vote – Video

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are taking part in a second and final presidential debate twelve days before Election Day.
The 90-minute matchup between the two candidates, originally scheduled to take place on 15 October, is hosted by Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.
The two candidates are set to discuss six topics chosen by Welker, 15 minutes for each, without any breaks. Every segment will start with a question by the moderator. The subjects picked for discussion are anti-COVID-19 measures, American families, racial issues across the country, climate change, national security, and leadership sticking points.
A key new rule applied to this debate will find the microphone of each nominee muted by the moderator while the other answers the moderator’s questions.
