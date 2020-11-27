Register
09:26 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lockheed Martin's C-130J-SOF Super Hercules

    Dems Slam US Air Force Move to Base New Military Craft in Georgia Ahead of Tussle for Senate Control

    © Photo : Lockheed Martin
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105481/01/1054810120_0:141:2700:1659_1200x675_80_0_0_0d2aca5746c6cac156deee74e3c9b4b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011271081289345-dems-slam-us-air-force-move-to-base-new-military-craft-in-georgia-ahead-of-tussle-for-senate/

    The Air Force announced on Wednesday that the Savannah Air National Guard Base was one of its favored locations to house new C-130J military transport planes, along with three other bases located in West Virginia, Texas and Kentucky.

    Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee have lambasted a decision by the US Air Force to base new C-130J cargo planes at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Georgia as ‘politicised’ ahead of the state's runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate, writes Defense News.

    On 24 November, the Air Force picked four Air National Guard bases to receive 24 C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft, including the Georgia location.

    ​Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith, D-Wash., cast doubt on the motives of Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, an appointee of the Donald Trump administration, for including the state in the list of venues.

    “In this instance, the timing and decision to include Savannah, GA in the announcement, when Georgia is focused on Senate runoff elections, raises questions about the Secretary’s motives. The Air Force did not need to make this decision now… and should delay moving forward with these basing actions until conference negotiations have concluded and the decision is not at risk of being politicised,” he said.

    After none of the candidates garnered the required 50 percent of the vote in the general election, both of Georgia’s Senate races were forced into runoffs.

    Democrats would have to win both to wrest the majority from the Republicans, who have commanded a dominating 53-47 presence in the chamber – something that is seen as vital for whoever is president next year.

    Senators confirm administration nominees, including the cabinet, and are endowed with the ability to either propel or stall an agenda proposed by the White House.

    US Senate
    © Photo : W.Scott
    US Senate

    Ahead of the election on 3 November it was said that three or four seats would determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency, as the vice-president can break a tie.

    Warning that the decision taken by the Air Force could potentially impact the Senate contests, Adam Smith added:

    “If the Air Force plods ahead, the service runs the risk of undermining the strategic basing process and may force Congress to take action to protect the basing process from being used to potentially influence congressional action or election outcomes.”

    Smith’s colleague, Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut, in a Tuesday statement similarly voiced his "serious concerns" about the Air Force's criteria for basing the new aircraft.

    Air Force amn/nco/snco
    A C-130J Super Hercules with collapsed nose gear on the tarmac at Little Rock Air Force Base
    "To make matters worse, the Air Force without the slightest warning added a fourth site, assigning aircraft not yet approved by Congress to be based in Georgia… This surprise move was never once included in the Air Forces basing plans shared with our committee over the last two years, and it taints this process in the midst of a presidential transition and two special elections in Georgia."

    “Questionable timing” and an “irregular process” were criticised by the Democratic Chairman of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness John Garamendi.

    According to the lawmaker, the Air Force proposal forestalled the outcome of continuing congressional negotiations regarding the terms of the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

    "I strongly urge the Air Force to rescind this decision and delay this announcement until January. Doing so will allow the Air Force to make its decision until after conference negotiations have been completed and remove itself from the Georgia runoffs and other politically charged circumstances," said Garamendi.

    On 25 November the Air Force announced that the Savannah Air National Guard Base was one of the favoured locations to house new C-130J military cargo planes, along with three other bases in West Virginia, Texas and Kentucky.

    The Lockheed Martin-built planes, equipped with integrated digital avionics and state-of-the-art navigation, including a dual inertial navigation system and GPS, are improvements over the earlier C-130 variants they are set to replace, offering slashed manpower requirements and operating and support costs, the Air Force said.

    An Air Force spokesperson was quoted by Defense News as claiming that naming "preferred alternatives" allowed to avoid procrastination over the launching of the ensuing environment impact process.

    Georgia’s incumbent Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, facing re-election in the runoff, applauded the Air Force’s decision.

    “These new aircraft will equip our Georgia Air National Guard with state-of-the-art technology as they support America’s global security interests,” Perdue said in a statement.

     

    Related:

    How Dems' Performance in the 2020 House & Senate Races May Tie Biden's Hands if He Wins Presidency
    Key Races to Watch for in Battle for Control of US Senate
    What is a Presidential Transition and How Does It Work in the US?
    Trump Says Will Vacate White House if Electoral College Votes for Biden
    Tags:
    Super Hercules aircraft, US Air Force, US Air Force, House Democrats, Democrats, Democrats, US Senate, US Senate, Senate, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse