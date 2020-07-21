Register
12:40 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    China's flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020

    TikTok Poses as Much Threat as Huawei, Warn Senior Members of UK Conservative Party

    © REUTERS / FLORENCE LO
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079917125_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_9436f47d6c60c63bf6ef978ac364278c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007211079944047-tiktok-poses-as-much-threat-as-huawei-warn-senior-members-of-uk-conservative-party/

    The development comes a week after the United Kingdom banned Chinese telecom giant Huawei from developing Britain's 5G network in a move that analysts and some UK officials said was reportedly influenced by pressure coming from the Trump administration.

    Video sharing application TikTok poses as much threat as Huawei, senior members of Britain's Conservative Party said in a statement. Former leader of the party Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the application is too close to "Chinese intelligence services".

    "TikTok is the product of a company called ByteDance which has roots everywhere at the moment, a bit like Huawei. They're growing like mad. Everybody is now reviewing the company. There are real, serious concerns, as big as with Huawei, over the role that (intelligence agencies) play”, Sir Iain Duncan Smith told The Times.

    His statement was echoed by Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, who noted that democratic countries should be aware about the partners they are working with and the reputation they have in their own countries. "Companies like ByteDance [TikTok's China-based owner] raise serious questions about who they're willing to work with and what that cooperation will enable", Tugendhat said.

    The statements come a week after Britain banned Chinese company Huawei from developing the UK's 5G network over security concerns. London's intention to ditch the telecom giant is an about-face, when after months of deliberations the British government ruled that Huawei's equipment could be used in the UK's 5G network.

    Huawei's new flagship store is seen ahead of tomorrow's official opening in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China June 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    London Tells Huawei Trump's Pressure is the Reason for Chinese 5G Equipment Ban, Reports Suggest

    Experts believe that London's decision last week was purely political and was the result of pressure from the United States. US Vice President Mike Pence previously warned Downing Street that doing business with Huawei may hamper Britain's chances of striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States.

    It seems that TikTok may meet the same fate as Huawei in UK and the United States. High-ranking officials from the Trump administration claim that the information of people using the application can be accessed by China and the country's intelligence agencies. At the beginning of the month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the White House may ban TikTok in the United States.

    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing
    © AFP 2020 / WANG ZHAO
    China Has Whip Hand, Not UK

    TikTok has categorically denied the accusations. "The suggestion that we are in any way under the thumb of the Chinese government is completely and utterly false", said Theo Bertram, the company's head of public policy for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

    Tags:
    Mike Pence, Trump administration, United States, national security, Huawei, TikTok, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse