US Reviewing National Security Risks of TikTok & Other Apps, Says White House Chief of Staff

Meadows also said that action regarding this issue would likely take place in weeks, not months, Reuters reported.
US President Donald Trump last Tuesday also said that a ban on TikTok something his administration is weighing over concern that TikTok, a Chinese-owned company, might share user data with the Chinese government.
“It’s something we’re looking at, yes,” Trump said in an interview with Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren. “It’s a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they’ve done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful.”
However, TikTok has repeatedly denied sharing user data with the Chinese government, stating last week that the brand “is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product and public policy."
