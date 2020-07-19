Register
19:26 GMT19 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Against US' Will? UK Continues to Use Equipment of Another Chinese Firm Despite Ditching Huawei

    © CC BY 2.0 / Tony Hisgett
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107938/98/1079389853_0:0:2005:1128_1200x675_80_0_0_e547d2c740aa770cb624ffe6c3e2f73a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007191079931641-against-us-will-uk-continues-to-use-equipment-of-another-chinese-firm-despite-ditching-huawei/

    In 2017 Sepura, which produces digital mobile radio products, was bought by Chinese company Hytera, in which Beijing government has 2 percent stake. Hytera has been banned by the United States over concerns that its equipment may be used for surveillance.

    The United Kingdom continues to use equipment produced by the Sepura company, including radios used by police officers, in particular, during protection of members of the royal family, the British media have reported. Systems and applications are used by British ambulance and fire services in airports, despite the fact that Sepura’s owner, Hytera, was blacklisted by the White House, which claims that its equipment may be used by Chinese authorities for espionage and surveillance, a claim which Hytera and Beijing deny.

    Following the media reports, officials and experts urged the government of UK PM Boris Johnson to conduct a review of Sepura and its devices.

    "If there is any question whatsoever that equipment provided to our police and Armed Forces would compromise their security in any way, this demands urgent investigation and necessary action. Our American allies are unlikely to have banned this firm without good cause", said Matthew Henderson, Asia studies director at the Henry Jackson Society, a foreign policy think-tank.

    UK Former Foreign Secretary Sir Malcom Rifkind went further, saying that Downing Street must review all Chinese companies that could affect the country’s national security.

    "China has changed a lot in the last few months, so we need to have fresh look. The government should treat it as a serious responsibility. They have to look at a particular company, revisit it and see whether you come to the same judgment as last time", said Rifkind.

    In 2017, Sepura won a $94 million contract to supply 32,000 radios for the London Metropolitan police. The deal was reviewed by government agencies due to the company’s ownership and was given a green light by UK Business Secretary Greg Clark, with Hytera agreeing to random checks from the UK Home Office, the Ministry of Defence and the country’s intelligence agency GCHQ.

    Hytera is among hi-tech companies, including Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Dahua, Hikvision, that the Trump administration has blocked from selling their products to government agencies, like the FBI. Hytera told the Mail on Sunday, however, that it has sold its kits to US federal agencies via its US division, PowerTrunk, because of a deal the latter signed with the Department of Homeland Security two years ago.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on May 25, 2020, shop for Chinese telecom giant Huawei features a red sticker reading 5G in Beijing on May 25, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Beijing Says UK Has Lost Independence on Huawei Issue

    The development comes as this week the United Kingdom banned Chinese company Huawei from developing the UK 5G network. The decision followed months of deliberations and the UK government initially allowing the telecom giant to participate. Following months of pressure from the Trump administration, which warned Downing Street that doing business with Huawei may cost Britain its trade agreement with Washington, something London needs following Brexit, the government of Boris Johnson announced that it would not buy the Chinese company’s equipment for its 5G network.

     

    Related:

    US Corporations 'Too Willing' to Cooperate With China's Communist Party, Attorney General Says
    US Reviewing National Security Risks of TikTok & Other Apps, Says White House Chief of Staff
    Tags:
    Trump administration, national security, Malcolm Rifkind, United Kingdom, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse