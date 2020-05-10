Boris Johnson Says Catastrophe With Half-Million Deaths Was Averted Due to COVID-19 Quarantine

Despite taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, the UK has still registered 219,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31,855 deaths from the novel disease.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has in his address to the country praised the effectiveness of the lockdown measures imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, adding that otherwise the worst-case scenario suggested up to 500,000 lives would have been lost due to the pandemic. He admitted that the lockdown measures have taken a major toll on the British "way of life", but urged for a cautious lifting of the quarantine limitations in order to avoid a second spike in cases.

The prime minister explained that the government has a plan to lift the lockdown measures, but stressed that it's conditional. According to Johnson, there will be five COVID-19 alert levels that will mostly depend on the speed at which the virus spreads at any given moment. The PM indicated that currently the UK is at level four and is moving towards level three, but is definitely not ready for a total lifting of the quarantine.

In order to determine exactly when the UK is ready to switch to a lower alert level and thus remove additional lockdown measures, the country will be establishing a special alert system in cooperation with a new biosecurity centre.

