Register
14:01 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 30, 2020

    Boris Johnson Promises 200,000 Daily Coronavirus Tests in the UK by End of May

    © REUTERS / ANDREW PARSONS/10 DOWNING STREET
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107915/40/1079154096_0:42:2947:1700_1200x675_80_0_0_b7406d72de42a572b1e1d481f4a2824e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005061079216510-boris-johnson-promises-200000-daily-coronavirus-tests-in-the-uk-by-end-of-may/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to task in the House of Commons over the state of the country as it peaks above Italy for the most coronavirus deaths in Europe. The government had previously aimed to reach 100,000 tests per-day as its strategy seeks to expand testing and tracing of the population.

    The United Kingdom has set a new target for its number of daily coronavirus tests by the end of May, Boris Johnson announced during Prime Minister's Question Time (PMQ) on Wednesday.

    After coming under fire by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the PM declared that it's the government's "ambition" to hit 200,000 tests by the end of this month and go beyond that figure in the future.

    Johnson also said that he would begin to draw up a roadmap to lifting the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday and that he hoped to "get going on some of these measures on Monday".

    The Labour leader has been urging the government to publish its "exit strategy" in recent weeks which they previously rejected as "irresponsible".

    The announcement is a marked increase from Health Secretary Matt Hancock's earlier policy of reaching 100,00, it fell short of his previous pledge to reach 250,000 by 25 March.

    Sir Keir Starmer criticised the governments claim that its policy had been an "apparent success" citing the 29,427 people in the UK who have confirmed to have died as a result of the pandemic.

    “That's now the highest number in Europe. It's the second-highest in the world".

    “That's not success or apparent success. So can the Prime Minister tell us how on Earth did it come to this?”, he said.

    ​Starmer also pointed out that despite Mr Hancock's claims to have reached his 100,000 pledge, that the number of daily tests had fallen every day since April.

    The Prime Minister responded saying that "capacity" currently exceeds demand and that the government was working on it.

    "But the ambition clearly is to get up to 200,000 a day by the end of this month and then to go even higher. A fantastic testing regime is going to be absolutely critical to our long term economic recovery", Johnson said.

    The exchange comes as the PM makes his first appearance in the Commons since the birth of his son, his recovery from coronavirus, and his first PMQs since the ascension of Sir Keir to the position of Labour leader.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Opens Up on His Struggle Against COVID-19, ‘Contingency Plans' in Case of His Death
    Boris Johnson Says Fear of Never Seeing His Unborn Son Helped Him Beat COVID-19
    Will Wedding Bells Ring Now? Betrothed Boris Johnson Reportedly Granted Divorce From Second Wife
    UK's Johnson Calls Protective Gear Shortages in NHS 'Enraging'
    Tags:
    Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse