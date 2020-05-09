Register
04:03 GMT09 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sculpture surrounding a bollard consisting of plumbing materials, sunglasses and a protective face mask is seen in Lewisham following the outbreaK of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 5, 2020

    Leap in Scams, Fraud in UK Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - UK Council

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/12/1079251208_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_8532a7d5c5edc482283e8533b3725662.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005091079251237-leap-in-scams-fraud-in-uk-amid-coronavirus-pandemic---uk-council/

    The United Kingdom has recorded over 212,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, becoming the first country in Europe to announce a death toll topping 30,000, as shown by Johns Hopkins University data.

    Trying to benefit from public fear amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, fraudsters in the UK are making and selling useless masks, fake COVID-19 testing kits and scamming school meals, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

    The LGA revealed that local authorities have reported a 40 percent jump in complaints about fake items and other coronavirus-related scams since early March. Ealing Council has reported of a case regarding the manufacture of 500,000 substandard face masks and 2,600 illegal hand sanitizers, while Havering Council is investigating a car repair garage allegedly selling fake COVID-19 testing kits.

    Fake cold-telephone calls are made in order to deceive people with false ways to claim "school meals", "government grants" or help with shopping.

    Pensioners must remain alert of goods-related scam schemes, LGA warned, as fraudsters in Swindon Council pretend to be sorting lockdown food parcels via telephone calls in order to obtain bank details.

    “People need to be cautious. If something doesn’t seem right or sounds too good to be true, don’t hesitate to end a phone call, bin a letter, delete an email or shut the door", the chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, Simon Blackburn, said.

    Blackburn noted that victims of a scam report the crime to prevent others from falling for the same tricks, as well as helping councils to track and arrest criminals. The recommendations are to stay vigilant when self-isolating and only buy goods from well-known and trusted retailers. 

    The latest LGA figures claim 220 online scams stopped by the National Cyber Security Centre after receiving over 12,000 reports of suspect emails following the 21 April launch of a service allowing the public to report suspicious COVID-19-related emails that offer "coronavirus-related services".

    Related:

    Roughly 200 Million of NHS's Vital PPE Items Reported to Be Outdated by Time Corona Hit UK
    Precarious Workers Sue UK Government Over 'Discriminatory' COVID-19 Financial Support
    Drug Dealers in UK Pose as Joggers, NHS Workers During Lockdown, Expert Claims
    Tags:
    COVID-19, scam, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces of the Great Patriotic War
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse