Julian Assange to Apply for Bail Amid Fears of Coronavirus Outbreak in Prisons - Campaign

The prominent whistleblower is in prison for breaching his last bail conditions out of fear of being extradited to the US. His concerns have been partially confirmed as he is currently facing court hearings that will decide whether Washington will have the chance to prosecute him for leaking classified data online.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s lawyers will apply for bail over fears that prisons could become new hotbeds for COVID-19 infections, a statement from the "Don't Extradite Assange Campaign" said. According to the statement, the lawyers will emphasise that Assange is vulnerable to possible coronavirus infection.

"Prisons are considered epicentres for the spread of COVID-19 due to overcrowding and the propensity of the virus to spread in closed environments. Andrea Albutt, the President of the Prison Governors Association, has warned that 'there will be deaths' in UK prisons" the statement warned.

The campaign recalled that a number of countries, namely the US, Iran, and Spain, have already started releasing so-called "low-risk prisoners" to reduce the threat of local epidemics. The statement also stressed that Julian Assange qualifies for bail release under the guidelines of the Prison Advisory Service independent legal charity.

BREAKING: Assange’s lawyers have announced that they will be applying for bail at court this Wednesday, 25 March. They argue that he is in imminent danger from Coronavirus spreading through the prison population and should be released for his and other prisoners and staff safety. pic.twitter.com/pVjglPPi80 — Don't Extradite Assange (@DEAcampaign) March 23, 2020

