Register
16:59 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Julian Assange and COVID-19 Belmarsh Release Petition

    WikiLeaks Assange Campaign Launch Petition for His Release to Protect Him From COVID-19

    © Photo : WikiLeaks official DEA campaign
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The president of the UK's Prison Governor Association recently told the BBC that overcrowding and unsanitary conditions in English prisons means that inmates will likely start to die as a result of the spread of COVID-19. Julian Assange remains incarcerated in Belmarsh maximum security prison as he challenges his extradition to the United States.

    A new petition, drafted by WikiLeaks's official Don't Extradite Assange (DEA) campaign, is calling upon the UK's Home Secretary to release its incarcerated founder and publisher Julian Assange, "before the coronavirus [COVID-19] spreads through the prison population".

    ​"As a vulnerable prisoner whose health is already in jeopardy further isolation would be damaging in itself, let alone the threat that the virus breaks out inside the prison", the petition, which was published on 18 March 2020, says.

    It argues that the "increased health risk" to the multi-award-winning journalist and editor means, "he should be released immediately".

    The DEA petition argues that since there is, "a high possibility that the prisons will cancel all visits which means even harder access to his family and friends", releasing Assange and, "other vulnerable prisoners would reduce the risk of outbreak of the virus inside the prison".

    "Julian Assange should be with his family during this time where he can prepare his defense against his extradition hearing. He has been charged by the Trump Administration under the Espionage Act for publishing truthful information and he could face up to 175 years in US prison", the petition statement concludes.

    Doctors for Assange also published a letter on 18 March 2020 in which they called upon the Australian government to lobby for Assange's release from Belmarsh, also due to the increased threat of the spread of COVID-19.

    ​The journalist has been in a weakened state according to his lawyers and those who have visited him. The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, along with two other medical experts in examining torture victims, concluded that Assange showed clear signs of someone who had been psychologically tortured, after visiting him at Belmarsh prison.

    Assange is challenging his extradition to the US. He faces up to 175 years in prison for his role in publishing classified US documents which revealed war crimes and other criminality perpetrated by US-led forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and US-occupied Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    Related:

    UN Torture Expert Blasts British Government’s Failure to Address Treatment of Julian Assange
    Extradition Hearing: Assange and WikiLeaks Redacted Documents and Protected Sources - Defence Team
    'Outrage' Over Judge's Refusal To Allow Assange to Sit With His Lawyers During Extradition Hearings
    186 Physicians Now Back Demands to End Julian Assange's 'Torture' and 'Medical Neglect'
    UK Treatment of Julian Assange Condemned by International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute
    Nearly 200 Doctors Warn Julian Assange is at Increased Risk From COVID-19 if He Remains at Belmarsh
    Tags:
    HM Prison Belmarsh, Wikileaks, COVID-19, Julian Assange, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse