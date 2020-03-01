Register
    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    Prince Andrew Accuser's Lawyer Hints at New Proof Disgraced Royal Met with Epstein ‘Sex Slave’

    UK
    by
    As a succession of civil lawsuits is being presented in the US by suspected victims of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the scandal surrounding the Duke of York shows no sign of abating, with fresh reports surfacing pertaining to his relations with one of the deceased American financier's alleged sex slaves.

    Fresh evidence with the potential to undermine Prince Andrew's earlier claim he never met Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged teenage sex trafficking victim Virginia Roberts will surface in the United States amidst civil lawsuits brought in by those who reportedly suffered at the hands of the convicted paedophile, her lawyer claimed in an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday.

    "There is other evidence that will come out that undercuts his assertion that he didn't know Virginia, had not been with her. I think the mistake that he [Prince Andrew] made was thinking that somehow this evidence wouldn't dribble out and now, of course, that's exactly what's happening,” said David Boies.

    The lawyer added:

    "I think it just puts him in a terrible position and one that could have been avoided, at least in part, if he had simply been more forthright and forthcoming initially. A judge in New York in some of the cases has set a discovery cut-off for June, so I think a lot of this will come out between now and June."

    Boies, who is representing Roberts and seven more of the late billionaire’s alleged victims, accused Prince Andrew of “continuing to dissemble”.

    “There is other evidence that will come out that undercuts his assertion that he didn't know Virginia, had not been with her,” he said.

    Boies also claimed evidence will emerge to prove Prince Andrew had visited Jeffrey Epstein's ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, where several of his accusers were supposedly raped.

    Referring to earlier reports by the publication that the Duke of York was seen kissing a young blonde woman on the Caribbean island belonging to Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019 after being arrested on child sex trafficking charges, the lawyer added:

    “The evidence that has come out in the last week is important, but it is not all that is going to be coming out.”

    The lawyer lashed out at the Duke of York for refusing to name the legal firm representing him amidst demands from US investigators for the Queen’s third son to come forward and provide information about paedophile Epstein.

    “We don't really know who his lawyers are,” David Boies said, adding:

    “This attempt to shroud everything in secrecy and hope somehow it will go away is I think misguided and ultimately counterproductive. This is not going to go away. “

    Prospect of Damning Revelations

    Pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew as he faces the prospect of further revelations about his ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged “sex slave” Roberts ahead of a succession of civil cases against the multi-million pound estate of the disgraced financier.

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York

    In January a “fact discovery” was ordered by US Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman overseeing the lawsuits brought by 16 women against the Epstein estate. Accordingly, the alleged victims' lawyers are presented with more opportunity to present new evidence and demand publication of undisclosed documents by 10 June.

    Boies insists fresh evidence of Prince Andrew’s “complicity” may surface in the given time.

    There has been no official comment from Buckingham Palace with regard to the report by The Mail on Sunday.

    Disgraced Royal

    Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties in November 2019 in the wake of a controversy surrounding his past ties with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

    One of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, claimed that the now-deceased billionaire had coerced her into having sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged pimp Jeffrey Epstein
    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged "pimp" Jeffrey Epstein

    The royal sought to debunk the claims, and gave an interview in November 2019 where he offered a succession of alibis to counter Giuffre’s assertions, insisting he didn't remember ever meeting the girl.

    Many critics, however, denounced the interview as unconvincing, with multiple charities and organisations cutting ties with the royal.
    Buckingham Palace has repeatedly denied any inappropriate association between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, while the royal himself has emphatically rejected accusations that he had sexual intercourse with Giuffre.

     

    Tags:
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Virginia Roberts, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
