Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Halt Royal Business To Discuss Prince Andrew Scandal - Report

A scandal has surrounded the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, after accusations were launched against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who testified under oath that she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex with Prince Andrew in 2001.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles held an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss their scandal-enveloped son, Prince Andrew, the Sun reports.

They took time to consider “family matters” while on a royal estate trip at Sandringham.

“Both had hoped the Duke of York could perhaps be rehabilitated back into public life in time but that is now looking increasingly unlikely", an anonymous royal source says.

It was revealed that a probe from UK police into the Prince's relationship with deceased billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein could be reopened.

The news followed a statement by a US law chief who claimed that the Duke had provided "zero co-operation" with the FBI over Epstein

The FBI claims to have a witness which reports that Prince Andrew was spotted with sex slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2001 in London’s Tramp nightclub.

Giuffre has repeatedly testified under oath that she was trafficked by Epstein when she was 17 and that Prince Andrew had sex with her.

The 59-year old has denied the accusations and claimed that the FBI had never approached him, and told friends he was "bewildered" that he allegedly did not offer cooperation.

“The Duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI but he hasn’t been approached by them yet. He is angry about the way this is being portrayed", an anonymous source close to the Duke reportedly said.

Prince Andrew has removed himself from public life.

Jeffrey Epstein, who Andrew was friends with, mysteriously killed himself in jail last year while awaiting trial.

The scandal surrounding Epstein relates to accusation that other high profile businessmen and political figures were involved in the trafficking and assault of underage girls.