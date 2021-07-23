Register
18:16 GMT23 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Group A - Argentina v Uruguay - Estadio Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil - June 18, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi

    Barcelona Crisis Deepens After Reports Emerge Lionel Messi May Not Play For Club Before January

    © REUTERS / HENRY ROMERO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083228770_0:19:1438:827_1200x675_80_0_0_1b44751f3f02f0907e739fcebe9b900c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107231083446471-barcelona-crisis-deepens-after-reports-emerge-lionel-messi-may-not-play-for-club-before-january/

    Football mega star Lionel Messi's previous contract with his club of 21 years, Barcelona, expired on 30 June 2021. The 34-year-old is a free agent now and had agreed to take a 50 percent salary cut to stay with the Catalan giants, according to the terms of the agreement, multiple media reports had claimed earlier this month.

    Just two weeks after Lionel Messi and Barcelona agreed a new deal after months of negotiations, the club has hit a major setback as they are unable to register the Argentina skipper's latest contract.

    With only three weeks remaining before the new La Liga season starts, Barcelona finds itself in a major crisis as time is running out for the iconic club to secure Messi's place in the team for the forthcoming season.

    According to ESPN, Barcelona's financial crisis has worsened after their attempts to reduce their wage bill failed and the club is struggling to meet the La Liga's spending limits.

    Their lack of success in achieving a significant salary cut has put their new deal with Messi at a massive risk.

    And it's not only Messi who is at risk: Barcelona could potentially lose out on the likes of Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal if they fail to make any headway in their efforts.

    Messi's new deal has to be registered by 31 August, the last day of the summer transfer window.

    But Barcelona would prefer to register his contract well before 15 August, when they open their league campaign against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

    Long before Messi agreed to sign a new deal with his childhood club, La Liga president Javier Tebas had warned Barcelona about their rising wage bill.

    Tebas was adamant that he would not make any concessions for the 26-time league champions.

    With the crisis now escalating, Barcelona may not see Messi playing for them until January and the only way to change the prevailing situation is to clean their finances.

    If Messi is unable to play for Barcelona until next year, he will find himself in an exclusive group of players, including Getafe's Pedro Leon, who have been unable to play for their club despite signing contracts.

    Pedro faced a similar situation in 2014.

    Barcelona has offloaded a number of youngsters of late, including United States international Konrad de la Fuente but haven't succeeded in getting rid of the big names, who earn millions in annual wages.

    A deal with Atletico Madrid to swap Antoine Griezmann with their midfielder Saul Niguez has also stalled.

    And talks with other senior players such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto have failed to result in much progress regarding a significant pay cut. Busquets earns approximately $19 million in yearly wages, and Alba and Roberto receive respectively $15 million and $12.5 million a year from the club.

    The biggest stumbling block for Barcelona, though, has been Griezmann.

    According to ESPN, Griezmann isn't willing to reduce his annual pay of $41 million, which has made things difficult for the club as Atletico is not interested in paying such a huge amount for him.

    The only way left for Barcelona is to make significant contributions towards his salary, something Atletico has been demanding for a long time.

    Such a move though, wouldn't be unusual for them as they have done something similar in the past. Luis Suarez, who joined the same club last year almost had an identical deal.

    On the other hand, Barcelona has already conveyed to Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti that they are no longer needed at the club, but when the duo will leave Camp Nou is not yet known.

    Like Griezmann, Pjanic doesn't want a pay cut.

    Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, whose yearly wages are around $28 million, is another big name Barcelona is planning to sell this season.

    But the club is in two minds because they paid a staggering $167 million, when they bought Coutinho from Liverpool back in 2018 and don't want to sell him at a much lower price.

    Former Indian midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi believes that time was indeed running out for Barcelona.

    "Not having Messi in their line-up could be disastrous for Barcelona. They already have had two consecutive seasons without much success on the field and a third season without any silverware would put more strain on their finances," Nabi told Sputnik on Friday.

    "Messi is not just a player and captain for Barca, he is their emotional force as well. Also, he brings a tremendous amount of financial muscle with him, and Barcelona would miss out on these things, if he is not there with them," he added.

    Related:

    The Price of Football: UNESCO Takes Liverpool Waterfront Off Heritage List Because of New Stadium
    Griezmann's Hat-Trick: Footballer's Kids All Born on Same Day
    Messi Takes 50 Percent Salary Cut at Barca: Where Does He Stand Among Highest-Paid Footballers Now?
    Messi Sets New Social Media Record With 'Most Popular Instagram Post Ever Posted By Athlete'
    Tags:
    Real Sociedad, La Liga, football player, football legend, football pitch, football match, football chant, football game, football star, football fans, football team, ex-footballer, football club, football fan, footballers, footballer, football, football, football, Football, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, wages, salary, salary, pay, club, agreement, agreement, contract, contract, deal, deal, financial crisis, financial, crisis, crisis, Sergio Aguero, Antoine Griezmann, Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho, FC Barcelona, Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse