Griezmann's Hat-Trick: Footballer's Kids All Born on Same Day

Barcelona's stellar forward Antoine Griezmann has become a dad for the third time after his wife Erika Choperena gave him a son - on the very same day their other two children were born.
The French footballer announced the news on his Twitter account, adding that the couple decided to name their newborn Alba.
Griezmann's other son Amaro was born two years earlier, on 8 April 2019. His daughter Mia was born in 2016 on - you guessed it - 8 April.
The footballer's fans were excited about the news and couldn't help pointing out this mind-boggling coincidence, and having a good laugh about it too.
All comments
Show new comments (0)