Register
11:26 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hiroshi Sasaki, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games executive creative director, displays a portrait of Olympics opening ceremony show director Kentaro Kobayashi during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 2019

    Another Scandal Hits Tokyo Olympics as Opening Ceremony Director Fired for Holocaust Joke

    © REUTERS / KYODO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    237
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083437711_0:403:2541:1832_1200x675_80_0_0_df8b192e102bda149ba23a51dd05b3c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107221083437390-another-scandal-hits-tokyo-olympics-as-opening-ceremony-director-fired-for-holocaust-joke/

    The scandal is not the first to have hit the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to begin on 23 July after a year's delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Games composer Keigo Oyamada was caught in a bullying row, while a man was arrested for an alleged rape attempt at the Olympic Stadium.

    Kentaro Kobayashi, the director of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, has been sacked for making a Holocaust joke during a decades-old comedy show, the organisers said on Thursday.

    Kobayashi was dismissed after a video of his 1998 comedy skit appeared online, where he is seen making a joke about the Holocaust tragedy, including the phrases, "let's massacre the Jews" and "let's play Holocaust".

    The Holocaust is one of the worst tragedies in world history. It was carried out during the Second World War when some six million Jews were killed across Nazi-occupied Europe on the orders of Adolf Hitler.

    "We found out that Mr Kobayashi, in his own performance, has used a phrase ridiculing a historical tragedy", Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said while confirming that the renowned entertainer has been fired ahead of the opening ceremony.

    "We deeply apologise for causing such a development the day before the opening ceremony and for causing troubles and concerns to many involved parties as well as the people in Tokyo and the rest of the country", Hashimoto added.

    Immediately after the news of his sacking went viral on social media, Kobayashi apologised in a statement released to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.

    He said he was at fault and promised that he has now "started aiming to create comedies that don't hurt others".

    "It should never be the job of an entertainer to make people feel uncomfortable", he said. "I understand that my choice of words at the time was wrong, and I regret it. I would like to apologise for making people feel uncomfortable. I am very sorry".

    After the script and the video of Kobayashi's performance from the late 1990s emerged, Twitterati started slamming him for mocking Jews in his comedy shows.

    While a few claimed that the Tokyo Olympics were "cursed", others said that Kobayashi's comments were anti-Semitic.

    ​The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is set to take place on Friday night. Other than some officials from the organising committee, media and invited guests, the ceremony will be held behind closed doors, with spectators not being allowed inside the Olympic Stadium.

    Ever since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, the Games have been mired in a series of controversies.

    Well before Kobayashi was sacked, Olympics creative director Hiroshi Sasaki was forced to resign after he made a fat-shaming comment about Japanese comedian, actress, and fashion designer Naomi Watanabe.

    Earlier this week, the Tokyo 2020 composer Keigo Oyamada was also fired after videos surfaced online in which he was seen bullying his classmates in school. The music he composed will not be used during the Games.

    Related:

    Olympic Games Could be Cancelled at 11th Hour, Warns Tokyo 2020 Chief Toshiro Muto
    Are Beds in Tokyo Olympic Village 'Anti-Sex'? Irish Athlete Moves to Find Out
    The Olympics Nightmare: What Happens If an Athlete Tests COVID-19 Positive During Tokyo Games
    Tags:
    International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Olympic Committee, coronavirus, COVID-19, corona, apology, apology, comedy show, comedy, comedy, bullying, Bullying, online media, online, slam, social media platform, social media, social media, Social Media, Social Media, Social media, video, video, allegation, venues, venue, stadium, rape, Rape, rape, Rape, composer, director, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Racially-Charged Comment, insensitive comments, comments, comments, comment, offensive remarks, remarks, remark, holocaust, Holocaust, Holocaust, scandal, scandal, scandal, controversy, Summer Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse