Are Beds in Tokyo Olympic Village 'Anti-Sex'? Irish Athlete Moves to Find Out

An Irish gymnast, Rhys McClenaghan, on Sunday appeared to have debunked reports that beds in the Tokyo Olympic Village were designed to bar athletes from having sex amid health concerns sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid rumors that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the beds in a way that allows them to withstand the weight of only one person and any sudden movement would cause it to collapse, McClenaghan jumped up and down on his bed to find out whether the reports were true.

After successfully making several jumps without breaking the bed, the athlete dubbed the speculation about "anti-sex" beds "fake news".

"On today's episode of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds are meant to be anti-sex," McClenaghan is heard saying in his video. "They're made of cardboard, yes. But apparently, they're meant to break at any sudden movements."

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

​Images of beds made of cardboard, along with speculation on an "anti-sex" design, appeared online earlier in the week, with netizens and athletes giggling over the concept.

"I can’t fly business polaris then sleep on a carton box", one athlete joked, adding that "those who pee on the bed are at risk here, once the carton box is wet the bed falls over".

He then came up with an entire thread full of memes about "anti-sex" beds, chuckling that Olympic athletes "are moving from an era of BREAKING BAD to BREAKING BED".

​McClenaghan, 21, is said to be one of the games' gymnastic favorites for a medal in the men's pommel horse. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed from 2020 due to a raging coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to take place from 23 July to 8 August 2021.