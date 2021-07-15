Has Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic Embraced Hinduism? Viral Pic Sparks Debate on Social Media

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic recently won his sixth and third consecutive Wimbledon title, beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the tournament's final at the All England Club. It was the Serbian superstar's 20th Grand Slam, a men's record he now shares with Swiss maestro Roger Federer and Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal.

A picture of World No. 1 and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is going viral on Twitter, with many Indian fans lauding him for his admiration and love of Hinduism.

The image, which is trending on social media, is not new, but was posted by Djokovic on his Twitter handle in 2018.

​However, the picture resurfaced on Tuesday. Since then it has sparked a massive debate on Twitter, with Djokovic's Indian supporters speculating he has embraced Hinduism, a religion practiced by over 85 percent of the people in their billion-plus (1.37 billion) country.

In the photo, the reigning Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon champion is seen having fun with his son Stefan. But a portrait of Lord Krishna hanging on a wall in the background has drawn wide attention.

Zoom into the painting behind the Serbian Tennis player #NovakDjokovic . 👇#Hinduism finds its presence everywhere. 😊🙏 Jai Shri Krishna! pic.twitter.com/ifk9C90GXR — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) June 14, 2021

@DjokerNole and his love for Lord krishna and Yoga and Hinduism and meditation.He was once quite volatile on court and now he has been able to make himself more calm and emotionally balanced with the help of #yoga and #meditation. pic.twitter.com/i7sTZCVowa — NOMULA SRINIVAS RAO (@srinu1966) July 14, 2021

Isn't he converting to Hinduism ? — ✊❤🏳️‍🌈⚛🤗 (@Eminforest) July 14, 2021

Good to know about Novak Djokovic interest in Hinduism and Yoga ..

It's the secret behind his success as said by him..

Novak Djokovic, a Yoga enthusiast, worships THIS Hindu God? - News Nation English https://t.co/z2bEkHZC43 — V Radha krishna (@rkmedepalli) July 13, 2021

No Doc, probably you don't know that many gora saab believe in Hindu gods and goddesses more than our liberal wing. Djokovic seems to appreciate Buddhism. Goes to Buddhist temple to mediate, possibly he knows the roots of Buddhism go deep in to Hinduism.

Anyways he is not.. (1/n) — Manish Sharma (मनीष शर्मा) 💯% हिंदुस्तानी (@Manish_x_Sharma) July 14, 2021

​In the past, Djokovic has spoken at length about how meditation, yoga, a gluten-free diet, and embracing veganism have helped him achieve extraordinary success on the court.

"I do [meditation and yoga] out of a need to have an optimal state of mind and peace and calm, and at the same time happiness and joy", Djokovic said in an interview with a British media outlet in 2018.

"I think that's [vegan diet] helped me not only to be a better tennis player throughout my career, but also a healthier person, an athlete that recovers faster", he said about his vegan diet.

Coming back to his on-court activities, Djokovic, who captured his third Grand Slam in a row at Wimbledon and became the first man in 52 years to accomplish such a feat, is unsure about his participation in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I'll have to think about it. My plan was always to go to the Olympic Games. But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple of days", he said at a media briefing after his historic Wimbledon triumph.