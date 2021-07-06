Register
13:11 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    France's forward Antoine Griezmann (L) and France's forward Ousmane Dembele arrive for a training session at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris on June 7, 2021, on the eve of the friendly football match between France and Bulgaria

    Controversy Erupts as Barcelona Stars Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann Caught in Racism Row

    © AFP 2021 / FRANCK FIFE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083318346_0:31:3086:1767_1200x675_80_0_0_e0fbe8f5bf0aa707039fbadaca871c99.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107061083317777-controversy-erupts-as-barcelona-stars-ousmane-dembele-antoine-griezmann-caught-in-racism-row/

    Barcelona and French footballers Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann are not the first footballers to be accused of racism. Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, and ex-Chelsea skipper John Terry have all been charged with racism in the past.

    Lionel Messi's Barca teammates and French National team players Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have been accused of racism after a video of the two stars mocking Asian workers appeared online.

    The footage, however, doesn't seem to be from France's disastrous Euro 2020 campaign, where they lost in the Round of 16 to underdogs Switzerland in what was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

    Multiple media reports claim the clip could have been shot in 2019, when Barcelona toured Japan for their pre-season training.

    ​Griezmann moved to Barcelona the same year after the Catalan giants signed him from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in a $135 million deal.

    The video sparked massive outrage on Twitter, with the hashtag #StopAsianHate trending on the social networking site for many hours on Monday.

    Many social media users have called on the French Football Federation to take stringent action against the pair.

    The Video in Question

    In the video, Dembele and Griezmann are seen criticising the Asian accents of the technicians who came to repair a television in their hotel room.

    The footage shows three men entering Dembele and Griezmann's room before attempting to fix a glitch in their TV set. While Griezmann watches them closely, Dembele is seen recording the technicians via "Snapchat", a vastly popular social media app.

    In the short video clip, Dembele tells Griezmann: "All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES, aren't you ashamed?"

    He later adds: "What kind of backward language is that?" and "Are you technologically advanced in your country or not?"

    Unlike Dembele, whose words are audible, Griezmann's words can't be heard, but he can be seen laughing throughout the video. But this is not the first time the 30-year-old has been involved in a racism controversy. In 2017, he created a furore online after posting his own picture dressed in blackface ahead of a fancy dress party at home.

    How Has Dembele Responded?

    The 24-year-old striker reacted to the accusations by refusing to accept that his actions were discriminatory to a particular community.

    "It all took place in Japan. It could've taken place anywhere on the planet and I would've used the same expression", Dembele wrote on Instagram on Monday.

    "I was therefore not targeting any community. I just happened to use this type of expression with my friends regardless of their origins".

    "This video has since been made public. I appreciate therefore that it could've hurt the people present in these images. Because of this, I would like to sincerely apologise to them".

    A screenshot of Ousmane Dembele's Instagram stories
    © Photo : o.dembele7/Instagram
    A screenshot of Ousmane Dembele's Instagram stories

    What Did Griezmann Have to Say?

    The 2018 World Cup winner also denied the accusations.

    He wrote on Twitter: "I have always been committed against any form of discrimination. For the past few days, some people have wanted to pass me off as a man I am not. I firmly refute the accusations made against me and I am sorry if I offended my Japanese friends".

    ​Second Video Emerges

    However, another video later emerged in which Griezmann is seen making disparaging remarks about Japanese people thus fuelling the controversy around the footballer.

    The footage in question shows Griezmann sitting in a hot tub before mocking the local language with words like "ching chong".

    The second video clip surfaced online hours after Griezmann apologised for offending his Asian friends in a previous video.

    Ex-Footballer Slams French Duo

    Former Indian footballer Abdul Khalique, though, was extremely critical of both Griezmann and Dembele's actions in the video.

    "Griezmann and Dembele's actions warrant some punishment from the French Football Federation, but I doubt any action will be taken against the pair", Khalique told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "Imagine what kind of impact such acts would have on young minds, who treat these footballers as their role models. It's high time FIFA and UEFA took a hard decision on racism in football", he added.

    Related:

    Belgian Media Takes a 'Frexit' Jab at France After Switzerland Knocks the Blues Out of Euro 2020
    Jose Mourinho Blasts French Stars, Manager Didier Deschamps Over Disastrous Euro 2020 Campaign
    Switzerland Knocks France Out of Euro 2020 Last 16 After Penalty Shootout
    Instead of Hugging Lionel Messi, Argentina Staff Member Head Butts Barcelona Star in Delight -Video
    Tags:
    La Liga, mocking, Asians, video footage, footage, video clip, video, video, goal-scoring, goalkeeper, goals, goal, Luis Suarez, European championships, UEFA European Championship, Euro 2020, John Terry, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, racism, racism, Racism, Racism, Racism, controversy, Barcelona, FC Barcelona, trophy, League, football legend, football player, football pitch, football match, football chant, football game, football star, football fans, football team, ex-footballer, football club, football fan, footballers, footballer, football, football, football, Football
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse