Switzerland Knocks France Out of Euro 2020 Last 16 After Penalty Shootout

The Swiss national football team knocked France out of the Euro 2020 last sixteen, defeating the French in a 5-4 penalty shootout on Monday.
The shootout win followed a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time, with France's Kylian Mbappe missing the penalty kick.
The French team, currently world champions, marked the defeat in its Twitter account with a nod to Switzerland, with the latter now set to meet Spain in the quarterfinals.
"It's over. Victory for Switzerland in the penalty shoot-out (4-5)", the French national team said in a tweet.
C'est terminé. Victoire de la Suisse lors de la séance de tirs au but (4-5) #FRASUI #FiersdetreBleus #FRA pic.twitter.com/QundnJWkoX— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 28, 2021
The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Friday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)