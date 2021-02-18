Ronaldo's Champions League Dream Dented as Porto Shocks Juventus at Estadio do Dragao

For over a decade-and-a-half, Ronaldo has been entertaining the football world. During his career, he has represented clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and is currently with Italian champions Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream to win the Champions League with Juventus was dented as the Italian champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last 16 tie against Porto.

It took only 63 seconds into the game for the Portuguese side to open the scoring, thanks to a defensive mix-up by Juventus which gifted Mehdi Taremi an easy finish.

But things worsened for Andrea Pirlo’s side when Moussa Marega blasted the second for Porto, just 19 seconds into the second half.

Juventus, which looked rusty the entire night, did manage to pull one back with a strike from Federico Chiesa in the 82nd minute. The away goal from Chiesa keeps the Italian champions afloat going into the second leg in Turin on 9 March.

The Bianconeri side hasn't won Europe’s premier club competition, the Champions League, since 1996 and with a hope to regain the crown they landed Ronaldo for $120 million from Los Blancos.

Following his move from Real Madrid, the Portuguese national had also expressed his wish to win the Champions League with Juventus. He has previously won the Champions League five times, once for Manchester United and four times as a Real Madrid player. Besides, he is the competition's all-time top scorer with 135 goals.