'It Would Be Magnificent': PSG Footballer Welcomes Prospect of Messi Joining Ranks

As Lionel Messi’s contract with FC Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season, Italian footballer and PSG midfielder Marco Veratti is struggling to hide his excitement about the prospect of the Argentine joining him in Paris.
During an interview with Canal+, Veratti said that he would welcome Messi’s potential arrival and "would like to play" with him.
"To have him in the squad would be something magnificent, one more thing that football would give to me," he said as quoted by goal.com. "I would give the ball to Neymar and Messi and stay behind to just enjoy watching them a bit."
PSG has been criticised by Barca coach Ronald Koeman and the club’s presidential candidate Joan Laporta for commenting on Messi's future.
PSG gaffer Mauricio Pochettino tried to calm the storm, insisting that his team respects its "rivals and other clubs."
The two teams are gearing up for their Champions League last 16 clash slated to take place on 16 February.
