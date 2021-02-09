Messi Dressed in PSG Shirt Appears on France Football Magazine Cover

Earlier, Barcelona’s head coach Ronald Koeman assessed the chances of Messi leaving the club, saying that most likely the forward would not remain on the team.

FC Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi has appeared on the cover of France Football magazine wearing a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) uniform. The image is available on the magazine's website.

“PSG's secret card”, reads the title page. Other details were not specified.

​Earlier, Messi was linked with a potential move away from Barcelona FC after his current contract expires.

On 4 February, Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman assessed the chances of Messi leaving the club. He said that, most likely, the forward will not remain on the team. Koeman noted, however, that he likes to work with the Argentinian, as he sees the player grow every day.

According to analysts, since 2017, the footballer has earned 619.2 million euros for the team, while the Catalans spent 383.6 million on him during the same period. Thus, the net profit of the club was 235.6 million. That's about 30 percent of all of Barcelona's earnings since 2017.

In the summer of 2020, rumours started to circulate in the media that Messi was intending to leave the Catalan team. The main contender for him was thought to be England's Manchester City. However, Barcelona's management was able to persuade the player to stay with the club. The current contract expires in the summer of 2021.

The striker has been defending Barcelona's colours since 2003.