15:45 GMT21 December 2020
    Messi ‘Excited’ for Future Challenges with Barcelona, Lends Fans Hope He Will Stay Post-Contract

    Sport
    This year Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wanted to part ways with the team after the side suffered "humiliating" Champions League losses. Though an "exit clause" in his contract reportedly stopped the superstar from leaving, the fact that his contract is set to expire in 2021 prompted rumours about a possible transfer.

    Argentine soccer celebrity Lionel Messi gave a hint as to his plans in an interview for Spanish TV (La Sexta) to be broadcast on 27 December, saying he was excited by the challenges ahead as part of FC Barcelona.

    Messi, who plays forward for the FC Barcelona club and the Argentina national team, revealed a bit of what he had been feeling last summer when he sprung the bombshell news that he wanted to leave the Catalan giants after a succession of humiliating Champions League failures.

    At the same time, media reports speculated that Messi was at odds with Barcelona’s then-president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

    Although the player's legal team insisted the "exit clause" in his contract, allowing him to leave on “free transfer” after the end of the season, was still active, in August the Spanish football governing body ruled that Messi may only leave if his 700-million-euro ($835 million) release clause is paid.

    Reflecting on that period in his life, in a fragment of the interview released on the programme El Món on RAC1, Messi Lionel Messi admitted it was a “terrible time”, but added:

    "As of today, I'm good."

    The winner of a record six Ballon d’Or awards said that he was in good shape and keen to fight his team in the challenges lying ahead.

    Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - FC Barcelona v Juventus - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 8, 2020 FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo
    © REUTERS / ALBERT GEA
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - FC Barcelona v Juventus - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 8, 2020 FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo

    He added that Barcelona was going through a difficult period, in terms of administration and other aspects, yet he was keen to see everything through.

    The clip appears to give hope to all Barcelona fans who would like to see Messi finish his career at the club.

    The prolific goal scorer, who has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, has not yet made a decision on joining another club, but Manchester City and PSG are believed to be anxious to make him lucrative offers should he decide that his future lies away from Camp Nou.

    ​As his contract expires in 2021, Messi will be presented with the option of moving away from Catalonia. Manchester City were reportedly keen on acquiring the player, ready to ramp up their transfer puruit next year.
    In any case, the 33-year-old's future is far from decided.

     

