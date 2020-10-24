Khabib Nurmagomedov Says It Was His Last Fight After Winning Over Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced on Saturday that, after defeating Justin Gaethje, he had performed the last fight of his professional Ultimate Fighting Championship career.
The main fight of the UFC 254 tournament, which took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, ended with a victory by the Russian through the use of a rear-naked chokehold in the second round.
"This is, was my last fight," he said, adding that he was not going to fight without his father, who died of COVID-19 complications this year.
The 32-year-old Nurmagomedov has won 29 victories in mixed martial arts, of which 13 were in the UFC.
